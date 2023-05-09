BTS Suga on battling depression: 'I realized why I'm alive'

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023
BTS band member Suga aka Min Yoongi (민윤기), who is a rapper, producer, and songwrite, which is currently on a world tour promoting its latest album D-Day.
Despite his success, Suga has spoken publicly about his mental health battles with depression.
During a recent performance, Suga shared that seeing his fans, called ARMY, makes him happy and gives him a reason to keep going. "On stage, when I asw everyone, I got happy and realised why I'm alive."
Suga acknowledged that negative emotions, like depression, can come and go in cycles, much like the seasons.
Suga encourages everyone to discuss and express their emotions, regardless of what they may be feeling.
Even with his bandmates J-Hope and Jin serving mandatory military training and RM releasing new music, Suga continues to tour.
By sharing his experiences, Suga has helped to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and self-care.
Suga's openness about his struggles with depression helps to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues and encourages others to seek help. His honesty and vulnerability about his emotions and mental health have made him a role model for many fans.
