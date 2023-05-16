Jr. NTR or Ram Charan? Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned by Hollywood reporter's question on who is the most handsome between the two RRR actors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most successful breakout Indian stars on the international circuit. Following a seamless crossover to the West, she has now become a global force to reckon with.

Recently seen in as Nadia Sinh in the Russo Brothers' feature 'Citadel', the energetic actress who plays a spy on the run in the actioner, was seen interacting with the international press as part of her ongoing promotional trail. In an exclusive interview to the Vanity Fair magazine, the actress had to undergo a lie detector test, in jest.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her 'Zanjeer' co-star Ram Charan

Taking some challenging questions head on, Priyanka was stunned when the interviewer asked her to choose between her 'Zanjeer' co-star Ram Charan and his 'RRR' co-star Jr. NTR.

She was asked, “Ram Charan has been called the Brad Pitt of India. Do you agree?"

PCJ quipped, “Yeah, definitely. Ram has immense charisma and he is also…I mean I don’t know Brad Pitt, I don’t know if he is nice, but Ram is nice.”

She was further probed, “Who is more handsome, Brad Pitt or Ram Charan?”

PCJ replied, “I grew up having a crush on Brad Pitt, so it’s kind of unfair to Ram to ask that question.”

Lastly, she was asked, “Who is more handsome, Ram Charan or NTR?”

Chosing dignified silence for a moment, PCJ concluded smilingly, “I just met NTR recently. They both are very loved in my country and I still need to go back often.”

Jr. NTR and Ram Charan

JR. NTR AND RAM CHARAN'S GLOBAL FOLLOWING, POST RRR SUCCESS

Following the mammoth success of 'RRR' across the world with the S.S. Rajamouli-directorial bagging an Academy Award for the song 'Naatu Naatu', both actor Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have witnessed a tremendous growth in fan love and reception. With their red carpet appearances and their confident interactions with the global press, both the Telugu superstars have won hearts of millions worldwide. While Jr. NTR is currently shooting for 'NTR30' with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Charan is wrapping up shoot on S Shankar's 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.