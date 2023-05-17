Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan stuns in black strapless gown after flaunting desi avatar

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023
Actress Sara Ali Khan is making headlines as she is attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time
Sara wore an ivory lehenga at the opening ceremony of Cannes on May 16. For the second day, she opted for a black gown
Sara opted for a statement black 'heart' gown with a tint of gold by Moschino. She kept her tresses open and did not wear any jewellery
The actress completed her outfit with a chic matching bag
Sara's look for the first day of Cannes did not go down well with netizens. While some lauded her for wearing an Indian outfit, others were not impressed by her sartorial choice
Sara wore a heavy hand-embroidered lehenga featuring intricate shadow embroidery. She paired it with a matching blouse embellished with crystals, pearls, and resham work
