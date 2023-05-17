Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela's alligator neckpiece steals the show

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023

Actress Urvashi Rautela made a stunning appearance at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival on May 16

She walked the red carpet at Cannes for the second time and she is among several Indian celebs to attend the film festival

Urvashi left everyone in awe with her look. She wore pink tulle gown with layers of floral ruffles

The actress completed her look with a neat high bun and hoops

However, the major highlight of her look was a statement neckpiece featuring two intertwined alligators

The intricate designs of the animal pieces left netizens spellbound

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Urvashi once again proved her ability to captivate the red carpet with her bold and glamorous looks

She will reportedly present the Parveen Babi biopic at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

