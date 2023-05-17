Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela's alligator neckpiece steals the show

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023
Actress Urvashi Rautela made a stunning appearance at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival on May 16
She walked the red carpet at Cannes for the second time and she is among several Indian celebs to attend the film festival
Urvashi left everyone in awe with her look. She wore pink tulle gown with layers of floral ruffles
The actress completed her look with a neat high bun and hoops
However, the major highlight of her look was a statement neckpiece featuring two intertwined alligators
The intricate designs of the animal pieces left netizens spellbound
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Urvashi once again proved her ability to captivate the red carpet with her bold and glamorous looks
She will reportedly present the Parveen Babi biopic at the 76th Cannes Film Festival
