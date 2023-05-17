Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar & Urvashi Rautela dazzle on red carpet

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023
The prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 has kicked off and Indian celebs have made sure to make a mark right from the first day itself
Sara Ali Khan marked her debut at the Cannes in an elaborate Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga
Sara brought desi glam on the Cannes red carpet in her ivory lehenga with a long trail
Manushi Chhillar, who also marked her Cannes debut, looked like a total vision in white
She made heads turn in a white corset gown with a long frilled trail
Esha Gupta brought in class on the red carpet of Cannes 2023
She donned a white gown with a risque thigh high slit
Urvashi Rautela added a pop of colour on the Cannes red carpet
She wore an extravagant hot pink gown but it was her quirky crocodile neckpiece that stole the show
