9 Most controversial looks from Cannes Film Festival over the years

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023
Cannes is incomplete without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. When we talk about the most controversial looks, her purple lipstick look in 2016 certainly takes the cake
Ilona Staller, a pornstar turned politician made headlines when she wore a barely-there cut-out dress that bared her breasts, stomach, and legs in 1988 edition of the festival
Victoria Abril, a Spanish actress took risque fashion a notch higher, by wearing a dress that was "business in the front, party in the back" in 1997
Bella Hadid caused quite a stir by wearing a daring Red silk red sheath gown with high thigh slit by Alexandre Vauthier in 2016
Fernanda Liz's 2019 appearance was quite dramatic when she wore a yellow tulle-tiered gown made by Ali Karoui that was short for her
Deepika Padukone's 2022 look might be a classy sari look, but it was the bold unconventional eye makeup that went viral
Sonam Kapoor wore a feathery gown by Elie Saab for her 2015 Cannes appearance, that was quite controversial
Deepika Padukone served one of the funkiest look in 2019, that was unconventional
In 2021, Bella Hadid served the internet with another controversial look. The model wore a form-fitting black wool dress had a neckline that cut under her chest, which was covered by a gold-necklace in the style of the bronchi
