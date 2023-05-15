Bollywood celebs who will attend Cannes 2023: From Anushka Sharma to Vijay Varma

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
The 76th Festival de Cannes is scheduled to kick start from May 16 and this year, several Bollywood celebs are attending the gala event. Take a look:
Anushka Sharma will mark her debut at the film festival this year. The actress will honour women in cinema along with Oscar winner Kate Winslet
Aditi Rao Hydari will attend Cannes as a representative of a cosmetic brand that she is an ambassador of. She had marked her debut last year
Vijay Varma has reportedly been invited by the Indian ministry to represent the country at the film festival
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is also all set to make her debut at Cannes this year
Content creator Dolly Singh will also make her debut at Cannes this year. She has also been a part of projects like Double XL, Modern Love: Mumbai and others
Singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K will also make her debut this year. She made her singing debut in 2018 with Poo Bear in a song titled A Long Time
Thanks For Reading!