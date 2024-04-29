Queen Of Tears Finale: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won's Bittersweet K-Drama's Ending Explained

After shattering all viewership records week over week, the blockbuster Korean drama, Queen of Tears, finally concluded on April 28, Sunday. As fans hoped, the K-drama had a happy ending, albeit with a bittersweet feeling. The leads Kim Soo Hyun (Baek Hyun Woo) and Kim Ji Won (Hong Hae In) have emerged to be one of the most loved 'K-couples' and their unmissable chemistry is one of the reasons behind the show's success.

SPOILERS AHEAD

Queen Of Tears Episode 16 Recap

In the almost 2-hour-long finale of Queen Of Tears, all the loose ends were finally tied up with Yoon Eun Seong (played by Park Sung Hoon) dying in a shootout but not before firing a round at Hyun Woo, and Mo Seul Hee's obsession with the throne of the Queens Group eventually landing her in prison. The fantastic courtroom sequence in the last episode saw Cheon Da Hye sacrificing herself as her one last chance to salvage herself by turning witness against Mo Seul Hee and the much-despised Grace having a change of heart and helping the Hong family in obtaining the CCTV footage of Hong Man Dae aka late Chairman Hong's painful moments before being drugged into coma by Mo Seul Hee.

And as the final nail in the coffin, Hae In shared with the judge how she overheard Eun Seong and Mo Seul Hee's earlier conversation in which the latter admitted to have orchestrated the incident that killed Hae In's little brother several years ago in the tragic boat capsize incident.

Another highlight of the finale episode was the segment after Hyun Woo got shot that gave the deprived fans of Queen Of Tears some much-needed emotional scenes between the lead stars and the two made sure to deliver the performances of their lifetime.

Queen Of Tears Ending Explained

As Queen Of Tears came to an end, viewers were left with the question whether Hae In had fully regained her memory. But that doesn't seem to be the case as she was seen getting flashes of her moments, mostly with Hyun Woo throughout the episode, but as the two took a stroll in the park later, she confessed to him that she needed time before they got married again as it was 'new' for her.

But the two eventually did end up together and the last few minutes also showed Hyun Woo and Hae In touring across their favourite place, Germany, with their little daughter, and later, an old Hyun Woo setting flowers on Hae In's grave, the date on which revealed that she died years later in 2074 due to old age, leaving behind her husband with all their beautiful memories to hold on to until he joins her in the afterlife.

The other characters too got their closure with Da Hye reuniting with Soo Cheol after completing her prison term and Grace starting afresh with the support of the Hongs.

Hong Beom Jun handed over the reins of the Queens Group to the deserving son of the late chairman, only to live a life on the countryside with his wife and Hyun Woo's parents camping and making the most of his time.

Beom Ja and Eun Young too expressed their feelings to each other and were seen navigating through their relationship one day at a time.

The show ended leaving the viewers with a bittersweet feeling about the struggles Hyun Woo and Hae In had to endure through their life before eventually settling down and growing old together. The final moments of the episode showed Hae In keeping her promise even in the afterlife and being the angel who picks up Hyun Woo after his demise, only to start their love story afresh in heaven.