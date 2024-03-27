5 Must-watch K-dramas Of 'Queen of Tears' South Korean Actor Kim Soo-Hyun

One of the highest-paid and versatile South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is currently ruling our hearts and the TV screens with his latest K-drama, Queen of Tears. Streaming on Netflix, Soo-hyun stars opposite Fight for My Way actress Kim Ji-won.

The drama follows the blooming romance between a chaebol heiress and the son of a farmer. While we wait for the much-anticipated honeymoon to begin, the slow-burn romance is finally getting some ‘action’ going between the two with the kiss.

Currently, apart from the success of Queen of Tears, Kim Soo-hyun is also embroiled in a dating scandal with actress Kim Sae-ron. Though his agency has refuted the claims, it certainly has helped spike the rating of Soo-hyun’s latest K-drama. And, though enough is happening in the actor’s life, here’s a quick look into five of his best K-dramas to watch — while waiting for the next episode to release!

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

This global sensation and critically acclaimed K-drama marked Kim Soo-hyun’s comeback to acting after completing his mandatory military service. Though he made special appearances in popular dramas like Hotel del Luna and Crash Landing on You, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay was his first full-fledged role after military discharge.

The K-drama revolves around the unconventional romance between Moon Gang-tae (Soo-hyun), a community health worker at a psychiatric ward, and Ko Moon-young (Seo Ye-ji), a successful children's book author with antisocial personality disorder. Gang-tae’s life revolves around his older brother, Moon Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se), who suffers from autism.

Their lives are disrupted when Moon-young becomes obsessed with Gang-tae. The series explores themes of mental health, trauma, and healing as the characters confront their pasts and navigate their complex emotions. The visually stunning cinematography, intricate plot development, and thought-provoking themes make the K-drama a must-watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

My Love from the Star

Starring alongside Legend of the Blue Sea actress Jun Ji-hyun, the K-drama made Kim Soo-hyun an overnight star internationally, thus turning him into one of the prominent members of the Hallyu wave.

The series follows Do Min-joon (Soo-hyun), an alien who landed on Earth during the Joseon Dynasty era and has been living on the planet for over 400 years. An unexpected incident leads him to Cheon Song-yi (Ji-hyun), a superstar. As Min-joon tries to keep his identity a secret while dealing with his impending return to his planet, he finds himself drawn to Song-yi in ways he never anticipated. The K-drama is known for its engaging storyline, stellar performances, and romantic chemistry between the leads.

Where to watch - Netflix, Viki Rakuten

Moon Embracing The Sun

Set during the Joseon Dynasty, this historical K-drama is based on the novel of the same name written by Jung Eun-gwol. It tells the story of a forbidden love between Lee Hwon (Soo-hyun), the crown prince, and Yeon-woo (Han Ga-in), a noblewoman from a prominent family. Their childhood friendship evolves into a deep love, but their romance faces numerous challenges, including power struggles within the royal court and a dark prophecy that threatens their happiness. The drama unfolds as Lee Hwon ascends to the throne and Yeon-woo returns to his life under a new identity after facing near-death experiences.

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki Rakuten

Dream High

It is a coming-of-age drama set in a performing arts high school, following the dreams and struggles of students aspiring to become K-pop idols, musicians, and performers. The series features an ensemble cast of young actors and K-pop idols, including Kim Soo-hyun, Bae Suzy, Ok Taec-yeon, IU, and Jang Woo-young. Soo-hyun plays Song Sam-dong, a country boy with a hidden musical talent.

Despite his humble background and struggles with hearing impairment, Sam-dong dreams of becoming a successful musician. His journey intertwines with those of other students at Kirin Arts High School, as they navigate friendship, rivalry, romance, and the pursuit of their dreams. The drama's success helped propel the careers of its cast members, particularly Soo-hyun, who gained widespread recognition and acclaim for his performance. Dream High also contributed to the growing global popularity of the Korean Wave (Hallyu).

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki Rakuten

The Producers

This satirical K-drama drama provides a behind-the-scenes look at the production process of variety shows in the Korean entertainment industry. The series stars Soo-hyun, Cha Tae-hyun, Gong Hyo-jin, and IU in leading roles. Baek Seung-chan (Soo-hyun) is a rookie television producer working at KBS (Korean Broadcasting System).

Ra Joon-mo (Tae-hyun) is an experienced producer, while Tak Ye-jin (Hyo-jin) is a seasoned music program producer. IU takes on the role of Cindy, a popular yet troubled idol singer. The drama explores the dynamics between producers, directors, writers, and artistes, shedding light on the workings of variety shows, music programmes, and entertainment news programmes.

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki Rakuten