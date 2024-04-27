Here's What Isha Malviya Has To Say About Munawar Faruqui And Abhishek Kumar's Bet On Her Breakup With Samarth Jurel

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's breakup sparked a frenzy among their fans after they decided to go their separate ways. The couple, who had confirmed their relationship during their time in the Bigg Boss house, announced their breakup shortly after the show ended. Since then, Isha has appeared in several music videos, while Samarth is preparing for his upcoming stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Isha, who is promoting her recently released song 'Jiya Laage Na,' with Parth Samthaan, opened up about ex boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui's bet on her breakup with Samarth Jurel during their stint in the Bigg Boss house. The actress essayed the same and stated that she does not bother about whatever happened in the Bigg Boss house. Isha then reveals that she would not get along well with Munawar Faruqui in the show at all, however, after the showm they have become good friends and have been constantly in touch. The actress says, ''Main Bigg Boss ki kisi bhi cheez ko itni seriously nahi leti hu, Bigg Boss ke ghar main mere aur Munawar ki ekdam nahi banti thi, but after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, we are very very good friends. Like he is in touch with me on a regular basis aur hum log bohot achhe se baat karte hain."

Addressing Munawar and Abhishek's bet Isha states that she cannot put her life on the wrong track because of someone's bet. The actress states, '' Ye meri zindagi hain, and kisi ke bet ke chakkar main mujhe lagta hain main apna life galat track pe naa daal du. If I feel, things are not working out, then it’s fine.''

For the unversed, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel worked together in Colors TV's show 'Udaariyan,' after which they fell in love with each other. While Isha participated in Bigg Boss 17 later along with ex boyfriend Abhishek Kumar, Samarth later on entered the show as a wild card contestant giving way to a lot of controversies.