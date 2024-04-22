 Isha Malviya Reveals A 'Life Advice' Given To Her By Parth Samthaan, Says, 'I Thought He Would Get Irritated'
Isha Malviya speaks about that one advise Parth Samthaan gave her during the filming of their upcoming song 'Jiya Laage Na.'

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Isha Malviya is all set to collaborate with Parth Samthaan for her upcoming music video. While the BTS videos of their upcoming song has got fans of both the actors pretty excited, the actress has opened up on her collaboration with Parth and has spoken about the same.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about her collaboration with Parth the actress revealed that she had to push Parth Samthaan to talk and that she would usually speak a lot. She further stated that after a point of time, she was worried if Parth was irritated of her. She then revealed a life lesson given to her by Parth and said, '' I literally had to push him to talk. At one point I was wondering if Parth was getting irritated but then he told me that with time you will also get sincere and you will get serious about life."

The poster of Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan's music video has been out already and has created a lot of buzz. The song is titled 'Jiya Laage Na' and is slated to release on the 25th of April.

On the work front, while Isha was last seen in a music video titled 'Paagla,' Parth Samthaan has been prepping for his big Bollywood debut too.

