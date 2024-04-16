FPJ Exclusive: Samarth Jurel CONFIRMS His Breakup With Isha Malviya, Says This

The news of Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's relationship falling apart has been doing rounds for quite some time now. While the actors had refrained from commenting on the same, the news of the duo unfollowing each other on Instagram spread like wild fire.

We reached out to Samarth to confirm the same and the actor, confirming this news said, ''Yes, Isha and I are no longer together, we have broken up.'' However, he refused to get into the details and said, ''I do not want to speak on what happened, its just that, we are no longer together.''

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel met and fell in love on the sets of their show 'Udaariyan.' The actors however confirmed their relationship during their stint together in Bigg Boss 17. However, ever since the show came to an end, the news of the duo hitting a rough patch had been doing rounds.

This may come as a sad news for all the fans of Samarth and Isha.