Isha Malviya & Samarth Jurel Confirm Breakup? Bigg Boss 17 Lovers UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya made their relationship official in a very dramatic way during their stint together in Bigg Boss 17. The actors, who were rumoured to be dating each other during their stint in their show 'Udaariyan,' confirmed their relationship on Bigg Boss 17.

Well, ever since the two have ventured out of the Bigg Boss house, the news of the duo hitting a rough patch have been doing rounds. However, Neither Isha nor Samarth have commented on the same. Looks like, the duo, finally acknowledging all the rumours of their breakup have unfollowed each other on their Instagram handle. While this came as a shock to their fans, speculations surrounding the reason have been at an all time high.

On the work front, while fans of Samarth have been awaiting his return onscreen, Isha Malviya has been seen in multiple music videos. The actress's upcoming video with Parth Samthaan has been a highly anticipated one.

We tried reaching out to Samarth, but the actor remained unavailable for any comments