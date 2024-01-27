Ugliest Fights Of Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's 'Divorce' Drama To Abhishek Kumar Slapping Samarth Jurel

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is all set to be held on January 28, Sunday. After staying locked up inside the house for three months, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey have emerged to be the Top 5 contestants, who will be seen battling for one last time in the grand finale.

As yet another season of the controversial reality show comes to an end, here's a look at some of the nastiest fights between the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house:

When Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel

Tension peaked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house when a massive fight broke out between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, which ended with the former slapping the latter and breaking the biggest rule of the house. During the fight, Samarth and Isha Malviya kept calling Abhishek "mental" and which instigated the actor, and in a fit of rage, he slapped Samarth, which led to him being ousted from the house. However, he was brought back by the makers within a few hours and Samarth was reprimanded for his unnecessary poking.

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's incessant fights

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who have been married for over two years now, entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a couple head over heels in love, but soon their relationship turned bitter, to the point that the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen suggesting her husband that they should 'divorce' each other. Ankita was seen stating that Vicky was not happy with her and she also complained about how never gave her the kind of attention he gave others. On the other hand, Vicky called Ankita out for her "possessive" behaviour and said that he has not been able to make friends both inside and outside the Bigg Boss 17 house due to her nature.

Vicky a gud player bt-

Never saw him care or respect #AnkitaLokhande. Ankita craved for his emotional support during her lows, bt he was 2 selfishly engrossed in his game 2 c that. Blamed her for all his & family's mistakes, while Ankita whitewashed his😒#biggboss17 #bb17 pic.twitter.com/jJLtJKDE0Z — Tejasswi❤️ (@BiggBossLoverrr) January 23, 2024

Abhishek Kumar & Tehelka's fisticuffs

Abhishek Kumar fought with almost every housemate throughout the season, however, his ugly spat with Sunny Arya, aka Tehelka, got the latter evicted from the show. Tehelka was seen grabbing Abhishek by his collar and heckling him. He even threatened to push him in the swimming pool, post which the Udaariyaan actor demanded action against him. As a result, Tehelka was thrown out of the house for resorting to violence.

When Munawar Faruqui grabbed Vicky Jain's neck

Days before Vicky Jain's eviction, he was seen getting into a major fight with Munawar Faruqui, and the comedian was seen losing his control for the first time inside the house. Post the torture task, Munawar slammed Vicky for hiding the buckets on the roof of the house, and when he tried to get them down, Vicky stopped Munawar, resulting in the latter almost falling off a tree. All hell broke loose and Munawar was seen grabbing Vicky by his neck and pushing him away. Not just that, but the comedian also promised him that he would make sure Vicky got evicted and would see him off in the "tunnel".

Mannara Chopra vs Isha Malviya & Ayesha Khan

Mannara Chopra got into a massive fight with Ayesha Khan after the latter threw chilli powder and soap at the former's face during the torture task in the Ticket To Finale week. The two hurled expletives at each other and soon, Isha Malviya too jumped in, and was seen shaming Mannara for her friendship with Munawar Faruqui. Both Isha and Ayesha were heavily reprimanded by host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar.