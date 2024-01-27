Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Vote For Munawar Faruqui And Get Free Health Check Up In Mumbai - See Poster

With the grand finale of the reality show Bigg Boss 17 all set to be held on January 28, Sunday, fans of Munawar Faruqui, who is one of the finalists, are going out of their way to garner votes for the comedian. Posters seeking votes in exchange for health check-ups have been put up in his home turf Dongri in Mumbai.

Huge banners and posters have been put up in the densely-populated area of Dongri, seeking votes for Munawar, in exchange for free of cost blood tests. The drive was held on January 24 and 25 and was organised by an NGO named Yuva Jan Sangharsh. "Vote for Munawar Faruqui & get your CBC & blood sugar random test for FREE FREE," the poster read.

A photo of Munawar can be seen alongside the tagline, "Trophy toh Dongri hi aayegi".

The posters have been put up all over Dongri and the drive also saw a massive response from the locals, translating the footfall into votes.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will be held on Sunday and the Top 5 finalists are Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey. Ahead of the finale, the housemates are trying every trick in the book to gather those last minute votes from their fans.

In the recent episode, Rohit Shetty was seen entering the house for a special segment, during which he schooled Munawar for being "boring" throughout the season. He also called the comedian out for using the chatter around his love life as per his convenience.