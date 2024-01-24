PHOTOS: Vicky Jain Parties With Sana Raees Khan, Ayesha Khan & Isha Malviya After Bigg Boss 17 Eviction

The Bigg Boss 17 finale is just a few days away, and ahead of it, Vicky Jain, who entered the reality show with his wife, actress Ankita Lokhande, was eliminated in the mid-week final eviction. After his nomination from Bigg Boss 17, Jain was seen partying with the ex-contestants of his season.

Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya and Sana Raees Khan were seen in the pictures. The photos from the party were posted by Vicky Jain's sister Khushi. In one of them, Khushi posted a picture with Vicky and wrote, "Bhai is back, Vicky is the real winner."

Check out the photos:

In the photos, Vicky is seen donning a denim shirt. Sana Raees Khan wore a brown crop top and black cargo pants. Ayesha Khan, who entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant, wore a white T-shirt and paired it with bootcut blue denim jeans. Isha stunned in a yellow outfit.

Meanwhile, during the eviction, Ankita was seen breaking down in tears. The Pavitra Rishta actress was seen telling, “I think he deserves to be in the finale more than me. He gave everything. And because of me he had to face all that negativity. I feel bad for that.”

The top five contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.