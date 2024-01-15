Vicky Jain Says He Bore Brunt Of Ankita Lokhande's Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput, Helped Her Family Financially: 'But What Did I Get?'

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, had a major showdown in the latest episode, during which the latter stated that despite doing everything in his might to stand by his wife, he is being labelled as a bad husband on national television.

It all began after host Karan Johar questioned Vicky for not taking a stand for Ankita, like he does for his other friends inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. He also tried to reveal the conversation between Vicky's mother and Ankita, but the actress was seen asking the host to not talk about it.

Later, Vicky was seen having a meltdown in front of Ankita over how he and their marriage was being perceived by the audience on national television. He stated that he always treated her family like his own and fulfilled all his duties towards them, and sometimes even went out of his way for them, without complaining once.

Some people thinks #VickyJain is correct bcs he is trying to protect his family repo.

On other side, Some thinks he is wrong bcs he still defending his behavior instead of consoling #AnkitaLokhande

Aap konse side ho ??

🔁RT for #Vicky / ♥ Love For #Ankita

Follow Me pls🙏#BB17 pic.twitter.com/f5UHY8uTxy — LiveKhabri❄ (@theLiveKhabri) January 14, 2024

"When we started dating, I knew about your past relationship with Sushant, which is famous on national television. I had to bear the brunt of all of that. I took all that on me. If you had an objection then you wouldn't have decided to marry me. You took this decision on your own," he stated.

To that, Ankita replied, "I know how much you have done for my family be it financially, emotionally, everything."

Vicky went on to say, "Right, I have done all of it. Have I not done things on a more personal level too? I have understood and accepted the biggest things about you which I don't want to mention here on camera. Are those things small? But what did I get in the end? This label of being a bad husband."

Vicky was also seen standing by his family and telling Ankita how they never interfered in their marriage, to which the actress agreed and said that she too has given her all to his family. "My family is being portrayed as this rich and egoistic one, with Ankita's family suffering around them," he rued, to which the Pavitra Rishta actress stated that she never felt that way.

Vicky's mother was recently seen entering the Bigg Boss 17 house during the family week and she criticised Ankita for kicking her husband and throwing slippers at him. Ankita's mother too was seen advising the couple about how their constant fights and bickering on camera have left both the families worried and distressed.