 'Ankita Lokhande Trying To Gain Sympathy For Herself; Sushant Singh Rajput Is Gone': Vicky Jain's Mother
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for almost 7 years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Ankita Lokhande is currently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain. The actress, who was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for almost 7 years, is often seen talking about him in the show to her co-contestants.

Now, in an interview with ABP News, Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain said that her daughter-in-law is trying gain 'sympathy' for herself by talking about her ex-boyfriend. "Sympathy jata rahi hai aisa lagta hai Ankita apne liye. Sushant ko kya padha hai, vo to chala hi gaya hai bechara. Wo tha jabhi bator ke le gaya, kitne achchhe achchhe kaam kiye usne," she added.

Further, Vicky's mother also said that it is 'unfair' on how Ankita hits her husband. She added that in India husbands are considered as 'God.' "Aur tumhara toh pati sach much devta hai," said Ranjana.

In the show, Ankita and Vicky are often seen fighting with each other. Reacting to this, Vicky’s mother said that It feels like they are deliberately doing it. "They say this is their way to show love to one another,” she told.

Meanwhile, this week in Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for the much awaited family week where Vicky's mother Ranjana Jain, Ankita's mother Vandana Lokhande will be entering the show.

