'Mere Papa Ki Death Hui Hai': Ankita Lokhande ARGUES With Vicky Jain's Mother For Questioning Her Mom Over 'Kicking' Incident In Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, had entered the game show as a couple madly in love with each other, but of late, the two are often seen locking horns and having the ugliest fights. And now, as the family members of the contestants are set to enter the reality show, Ankita will be seen getting into an argument with her mother-in-law as well.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Vicky's mother can be seen entering the show as part of the family week task, and she can then be seen speaking to Ankita over the kicking incident, which had gone viral. For those unversed, the actress was seen kicking her husband and even throwing a slipper at him on national television, which did not go well with the audience.

Tomorrow's Episode Promo: Vicky Bhaiya nominated Mannara; Mannara hui aag babula



January 8, 2024

In the promo, Vicky's mother can be seen telling Ankita that the day she kicked him inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, his father called up the actress' mother and asked her if she too would kick her husband in the same way. However, this left Ankita agitated, who then argued that Vicky's family should not have called her mother.

"What was the need to call my mother? She lives alone there. Mere papa ki death hui hai, mumma. Aap mere mummy papa ko mat bolo please," she can be seen telling her mother-in-law.

Ankita's father passed away in August 2023, leaving the actress and her family members devastated.

This is not the first time that Vicky's mother has expressed her disappointment over Ankita's actions inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. During an earlier appearance on the show, she was seen telling her son that he has given "too much freedom" to his wife.

In the upcoming episode, Ankita's mother will also be seen entering the house, and in the promo, she can be seen telling the actress and Vicky that their fights have been looking very ugly on national television.