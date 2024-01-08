Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Fights With Vicky Jain, Says She Should've Thought Carefully Before Marrying Him (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, got into an argument yet again in Bigg Boss 17 house. In the new promo shared by the makers, the Pavitra Rishta actress questioned her husband's closeness with Mannara Chopra.

She says, "Suddenly, Mannara is in your life. You like her a lot. You enjoy talking to her. Please carry on.” To this, Vicky asks, “What’s wrong in that? Please give logic, reason.” Further, he also accuses her of always pushing him away from his friends.

Ankita adds, "Badi dost ban rahi hai na teri, nibha apni dosti." He says, “I will go where I want to go.”

Check it out:

In the kitchen area, Ankita threatens Vicky that she will throw something at him to hit him. Jain says that is the reason being educated is important. Ankita adds, “Sure, go and find some well-educated woman. Main bhi soch samajh ke decision leti toh shayad ye nahi hota.” To this, Vicky replied, “Aapne kaunse decisions soch samjh ke liye hai life mein."

This upsets Ankita, and she throws something on the floor and breaks down into tears as she walks away from the kitchen area. Later, she lays on the bed with her face covered with a blanket and tells Vicky that she feels his love for her is over. An irked Vicky says, “I am married to you; I am not your slave.”