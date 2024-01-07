Anurag Dobhal Had Suicidal Thoughts After Getting Evicted From Bigg Boss 17: 'They Didn't Let Me Talk To My Family' (WATCH)

Popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal recently revealed that he had suicidal thoughts after coming out of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17. Anurag, aka Rider, was eliminated from the controversial reality show earlier this month after one of the nomination tasks. Days after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, Anurag shared a video and slammed the makers of the show.

"Big Boss 17 And Salman Khan Exposed - The Untold Truth," the title of his video read. Anurag revealed that after his eviction, he was asked to stay in a hotel by the makers of the show, however, he was not given his mobile phone and he was unable to contact his family members.

Opening up about why he was having 'suicidal thoughts' in the hotel, Anurag said, "When I was coming out and when I was put up in the hotel, I was not allowed to contact my family for two days. I felt how much are they torturing me. I was already in a place where I had no contact with the outside world or my parents. They didn’t let me talk to my family nor they gave me my phone. When I was there for two days I had suicidal thoughts I was thinking what have I done that I am still going through this."

"God was there and hence I didn’t take any drastic step in the hotel. This is the reality that Bigg Boss never showed. But then I gave interviews and the internet showed support," he added.

In the same vlog, Anurag stated that he felt 'lonely' when he was inside the house as all his co-contestants and host Salman Khan were against him. The 26-year-old YouTuber claimed that he would cry in the bathroom everyday and when he would come out he would show that he is ready to face the challenges.

He also accused the makers of forcing Isha Malviya to change her decision in the archive room when she took Aishwarya Sharma's name for eviction instead of Anurag's.

Soon after he shared the video, fans extended support to the YouTuber. A user commented, "Aaj literally Mere ander se Bigg Boss ki respect khatam 😕 Shame On Bigg Boss."

Another commented, "Stay strong Babu bhaiya ❤❤ We have only saw big boss perspective And now after listening you we are with you."

"Don't worry bhaiya we are always with you stay strong Brosena always with uu," another comment read.

Anurag's journey on the show came to an end after majority of the housemates took his name for elimination. Anurag's arrogance and immaturity irritated the other housemates.