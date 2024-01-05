 Bigg Boss 17: Has Abhishek Kumar Been EVICTED By Ankita Lokhande After Slapping Samarth Jurel?
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Has Abhishek Kumar Been EVICTED By Ankita Lokhande After Slapping Samarth Jurel?

Bigg Boss 17: Has Abhishek Kumar Been EVICTED By Ankita Lokhande After Slapping Samarth Jurel?

During an argument recently, Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel for targeting him over his mental health in the house.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 17: Has Abhishek Kumar Been EVICTED By Ankita Lokhande After Slapping Samarth Jurel? | Photo Via Instagram

In a shocking turn of events, it has been reported that Abhishek Kumar has been thrown out of the Bigg Boss 17 house after he slapped Samarth Jurel recently during an argument, which was against the rules of the house. The decision was taken by Ankita Lokhande, the current captain of the house.

Bigg Boss reportedly asked Ankita to decide Abhishek’s fate, who later chose to evict him. According to India Today, the Pavitra Rishta actress was summoned by Bigg Boss and was questioned if Abhishek should be allowed in the game after his physical fights.

article-image
article-image

To this, Lokhande mentioned Sunny Arya aka Tehelka's eviction, who was eliminated for getting into a physical fight with Abhishek. The actress agreed to evict Abhishek. Later, the housemates also stated that Lokhande's decision was fair as the Udaariyan actor broke a major rule of the show.

The source added, "Abhishek was distraught by the decision given the finale is in just three weeks. He reasoned how he had been poked by Samarth for many days and that’s why he reacted. He also seemed furious at Samarth and Isha Malviya for pushing him out of the show."

Meanwhile, Abhishek's fight started after Samarth targeted him over his mental health in the house.

article-image

