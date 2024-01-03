WATCH: Abhishek Kumar SLAPS Samarth Jurel On Bigg Boss 17 After Latter Comments About His Mental Health

Things got heated inside the Bigg Boss 17 house during Tuesday's episode after contestant Abhishek Kumar was seen slapping Samarth Jurel on camera, after the latter poked him and passed a comment about his mental health. The video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet.

On Tuesday's episode, contestants of the Bigg Boss 17 house were seen participating in the nominations task, during which an argument broke out between Abhishek, Samarth and Isha Malviya. The situation turned nastier by the minute and within no time, the two men were seen charging at each other and hurling the choicest expletives, with other housemates trying to calm them down.

For the unawares, Isha and Abhishek were in a relationship until about a year ago, and post their ugly breakup, the actress began dating Samarth, who had entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant.

During the nominations task, Abhishek was seen asking Isha to not poke him unnecessarily. Samarth jumped in in support of his girlfriend and mocked Abhishek's aggresive nature and mental health, which further agitated the actor. As Isha called him "mental bhopu", he responded, "Tere pyaar mein he mental tha main. Tune mujhe mental kar ke chhod diya."

The war of words continued even after the task ended, and the final nail in the coffin for Abhishek was when Samarth claimed that he was undergoing treatment for his "mental condition" in Chandigarh, but abandoned the course midway.

All hell broke loose with Abhishek asking Samarth and Isha to not bring that topic up on the show, but as the duo continued, the former was seen slapping Samarth in a fit of rage.

It is to be noted that violence is strictly prohibited inside the Bigg Boss house, and in the current season itself, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka was thrown out of the house a few weeks ago for physically assaulting Abhishek.

While the episode ended with housemates discussing their opinions about the fight, it will be interesting to watch if the makers will take any action against Abhishek, Samarth and Isha, and host Salman Khan's reaction to all the drama during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.