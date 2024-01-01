Rinku Dhawan Calls Bigg Boss 17 Makers 'Unfair & Biased' After Being Evicted, Shares Cryptic Post

Popular television actress Rinku Dhawan, who recently got evicted from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17, shared a cryptic note on social media and accused the makers of being 'unfair' towards her and other contestants like Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Anurag Dobhal. For those unversed, Rinku and Neil's elimination caused a stir on the internet and many people claimed that the makers are biased towards contestants like Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui.

On Monday, Rinku took to her official Instagram account to re-share a post which was originally shared by a social media user.

The post read, "Four unfair evictions of the Season - 1. Neil - Nominated for the entire season by contestants for no reason - 2. Rinku - Though it was her time to leave, she was nominated by cheating and the entire lot was nominated by a single contestant - 3. Aishwarya - Yahan to personal grudge nikala ek mandbudhdhi contestant ne - 4. Kon nikla hai kal dikh hi jayega. First ever season jahan BB ne jo bola wahi kiya. Unfair and biased. At least fair hone ka natak to nahi kiya like last season."

Soon after Rinku shared the post, several users took to the comments section to extend their support. A user wrote, "@rinku.dhawan15 ji you played really well, it is quite visible that the makers are biased and they already have decided whom to handover the trophy! But we are proud of you."

Another commented, "I think Bigg Boss and endemol have already decided the winner 🏆 ...Sad you are out Rinkuji you were always supporting Munawar and Abhishek, they will be missing you so much."

"Rinku mam your game so fantastic amazing mind blowing," read another comment.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Rinku was asked to share her views about previous controversies when host Salman Khan was called out by the audience for favouring several ex-contestants of the reality show. Reacting to it, Rinku had told The Free Press Journal, "It's not my place to comment on what people think about Salman sir, you know, like favoritism or anything because I don't believe it. From what I have seen, and honestly, I have mostly watched Bigg Boss for Salman sir. I used to say, 'I want to be on Bigg Boss, but only for Saturdays and Sundays when Salman sir is there.' I think he is a fantastic host, and Bigg Boss wouldn't be where it is today without Salman Khan. So, a huge credit goes to him."

Rinku Dhawan has been a part of various TV shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Yeh Vaada Raha. Her acting talent has always been appreciated.