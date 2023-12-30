Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Is Put In A Spot, Vicky Jain Exposes His Hatched Game Plan

Episode 76 saw a lot of drama unfold as stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was put in a spot by Bigg Boss. The court today chose to highlight Munawar's stance over his volatile relationships with other housemates ever since his former flame Ayesha Khan arrived in the house.

What transpired and where does the house stand now, let's delve into further details.

The episode begins with a rather meaningless argument between Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain over the responsibility of washing dishes. Abhishek unintentionally drags Ankita Lokhande in the argument and uses a very derogatory term for her, while challenging Vicky to a duel. Vicky feels disappointed when Munawar and Neil Bhatt choose to remain silent and not reprimand Abhishek for his behaviour. He expresses that both are very selective in their stances.

Soon after the courtroom is summoned and Munawar is asked to come to the forefront so that all the speculations surrounding his game and his stand for and against the housemates becomes clear once and for all.

Since Aoora is the captain, he is asked to precede the hearing and he is aided by Arun Mashetty as his translator. For the prosecution Vicky is asked to question Munawar while Ankita is chosen to defend the accused.

Vicky alleges that Munawar was okay with everyone in the house, till Ayesha arrived. Since her stay in the house, he has noticed a change in him. He has never responded to anything related to Ayesha, to the extent that he used to support Manara before, but suddenly he left her. He started spending all his time with Ayesha. So, the question about his authenticity stands valid.

Vicky also alleges that Munawar was always holding a soft spot for Nazila and had never spoken about Ayesha before. He also accuses Munawar of being selective and calculative as far as being friends with other housemates on the show is concerned.

To his defense, Ankita states that Munawar has always placed friendship before the game. She states that Munawar is feeling low and alone at this point and it surprises her why nobody in the house is coming forward to support him when he needs it the most.

Feeling cheated and watching all the mud being slung at Munawar and at herself, Ayesha has a meltdown.

Eventually, Arun declares Munawar guilty of the charges levelled against him. Munawar is heartbroken by Vicky's behaviour and swears to never speak to him again. Meanwhile, Mannara chooses to hug Munawar and clarifies that he can maintain the enemy stance with her, if he wishes to, but she clarifies that she just wants him as a friend and nothing more. Ayesha also tells Munawar that she cannot trust him anymore.

More drama is awaited this weekend, once host Salman Khan takes over with the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes