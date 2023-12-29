Bigg Boss 17: Aoora Replaces Isha Malviya As The Captain In The House, Munawar Faruqui Ends Friendship With Mannara Chopra

It was a crucial day for the housemates in Bigg Boss today. There was a task held to determine the new cpatain who will take over the reigns from Isha Malviya, but as usual this task too proved to be an ugly turn of events for everyone. To diffuse the tension in the house, K-pop star Aura delivered a powerful performance, but in the meantime, housemates engaged in conflicts, breaking bottles over each other's heads and disrupting the captaincy race. On the other hand, bitterness grew in the friendship between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. Let's delve into more highlights from today's episode.

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan argue over Khan's version of having been in a live-in relationship with Munawar. Ayesha clarified that she has never had a live-in relationship with Munawar, expressing both enjoyment in talking to him while expressing a lack of trust. Neil observed that it seems like Ayesha is contradicting herself.

In the kitchen area, Vicky Jain started teasing Ankita Lokhande about food in front of Ayesha. After that, Ankita told him not to do such things. She becomes upset and starts crying emotionally. She tells Vicky that she needs a break, just like he had once taken a break. She wants to be separated from him in life. She is fighting for herself and wants to be alone.

Eventually, a party is organised at home. K-pop star Aoora is asked to perform. Vicky called Neil Bhatt and, by smashing a bottle on his head, eliminated him from the captaincy race. Neil also expelled Vicky. Samarth Jurel summoned Abhishek and removed him from the competition. When Samarth smashed a bottle, Abhishek began to fight, claiming it was a very hard hit. Mannara removed Anurag Dobhal from the captaincy race. Ankita ousted Rinku Dhawan and Rinku showed Ankita the way out.

Aoora eliminated Ayesha, Arun ousted Samarth, and Anurag removed Arun from the captaincy race. Abhishek ousted Mannara from the captaincy race, leaving her in shock. Finally, Aoora is the last one standing and becomes the captain of the house.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to dissolve the fight Mannara and Munawar only make matters worse when they end up in another pointless argument. This time around thought Munawar makes it amply clear to Mannara that she is not his friend.