Bigg Boss 17 is approaching its crucial stages. Amidst speculation about the grand finale taking place towards January end, contestants and their supporters are huddling together for a final collaborative effort. In an exclusive update by Indian Express, we've learned that Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK Rider 07, is receiving wholehearted support from his family, especially from his brother Atul. Atul is orchestrating numerous meet and greet sessions with UK Rider's fans to propel his brother towards clinching the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, as per a source close to the contestant.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, will participate in a meet and greet event in Noida to express his backing for Anurag Dobhal. Anurag's brother confirmed this development to indianexpress.com, “We are planning to start the meet-up from a few cities in Assam and then Elvish Yadav will be joining us in the Noida meetup. Other YouTubers such as Lakshay, and Kataria will also be joining us in different meetups. And when Anurag comes back to Uttarakhand after winning Bigg Boss, there will be a very grand meet-up. We will plan a meet-up in all the cities from where we have received love.”

Atul further revealed that these gatherings serve as their expression of gratitude towards fans for the unwavering support extended to Anurag throughout his Bigg Boss journey. Moreover, as part of these meet-ups, they intend to distribute helmets to those in need and promote road safety awareness. Evcen Anurag has pledged his Bigg Boss remuneration towards a better cause.