 Elvish Yadav Extends Support To Fellow YouTuber And Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentElvish Yadav Extends Support To Fellow YouTuber And Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal

Elvish Yadav Extends Support To Fellow YouTuber And Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal

The latter has been receiving a lot of parental and community support from his YouTube following

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss 17 is approaching its crucial stages. Amidst speculation about the grand finale taking place towards January end, contestants and their supporters are huddling together for a final collaborative effort. In an exclusive update by Indian Express, we've learned that Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK Rider 07, is receiving wholehearted support from his family, especially from his brother Atul. Atul is orchestrating numerous meet and greet sessions with UK Rider's fans to propel his brother towards clinching the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, as per a source close to the contestant.

Read Also
Netizens SLAM Ayesha Khan For Asking Ankita Lokhande To 'Lick' Her Feet On Bigg Boss 17: 'Totally...
article-image

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, will participate in a meet and greet event in Noida to express his backing for Anurag Dobhal. Anurag's brother confirmed this development to indianexpress.com, “We are planning to start the meet-up from a few cities in Assam and then Elvish Yadav will be joining us in the Noida meetup. Other YouTubers such as Lakshay, and Kataria will also be joining us in different meetups. And when Anurag comes back to Uttarakhand after winning Bigg Boss, there will be a very grand meet-up. We will plan a meet-up in all the cities from where we have received love.”

Atul further revealed that these gatherings serve as their expression of gratitude towards fans for the unwavering support extended to Anurag throughout his Bigg Boss journey. Moreover, as part of these meet-ups, they intend to distribute helmets to those in need and promote road safety awareness. Evcen Anurag has pledged his Bigg Boss remuneration towards a better cause.

Read Also
Aishwarya Sharma Apologises For Behaviour In Bigg Boss 17: 'Don't Tag Me As Villain'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Chiranjeevi Help Venkatesh Daggubati From Quitting Films? Saindhav Actor Reveals Details At...

Did Chiranjeevi Help Venkatesh Daggubati From Quitting Films? Saindhav Actor Reveals Details At...

Elvish Yadav Extends Support To Fellow YouTuber And Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal

Elvish Yadav Extends Support To Fellow YouTuber And Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal

Shruti Haasan Reveals Previously Unseen Photos And Videos From The Sets Of Salaar

Shruti Haasan Reveals Previously Unseen Photos And Videos From The Sets Of Salaar

Former James Bond Star Pierce Brosnan To Face Jail Time Of 6 Months

Former James Bond Star Pierce Brosnan To Face Jail Time Of 6 Months

Faizan Khan Seeks Apology From Ayesha Khan For Tarnishing Munawar Faruqui's Reputation

Faizan Khan Seeks Apology From Ayesha Khan For Tarnishing Munawar Faruqui's Reputation