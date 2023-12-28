Netizens SLAM Ayesha Khan For Asking Ankita Lokhande To 'Lick' Her Feet On Bigg Boss 17: 'Totally Disrespectful'

Actress Ankita Lokhande was taken aback after her co-contestant Ayesha Khan asked her to lick her feet in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17. Ankita got offended by the disrespectful remark and called out Ayesha for the same.

Ankita and Ayesha Khan were sitting together in the garden area and having a conversation. Ayesha had kept her feet on the table and that's when the Pavitra Rishta actress complimented her and said, "Pair kitne sundar ho rakhe hai na?"

However, Ayesha quickly replied, "Chaat sakte hai (You can lick it)." Her arrogant and ungracious remark did not go down well with Ankita who retaliated and asked her to lick it herself.

Later, Ankita had a conversation with Ayesha and told her that she did not like her comment. "I am not the type of person who will talk to someone like that. 'Paon chaat lijiye'... this is not me and I am not going to accept this. I know it was unintentional and that is your way of talking. But I am not used to this. Munawar (Faruqui) also doesn’t talk to me like this because I haven’t given this right to anyone. I have already given you this benefit of the doubt. But for my self-respect, this is not right for me," Ankita said.

After realising that her comment did not go down well with Ankita, Ayesha apologised to her.

Netizens slam Ayesha for her comment

Soon after the episode aired, netizens slammed Ayesha for 'crossing the line'. They also praised Ankita for not keeping quiet and making her realise that her comment was disrespectful.

"Ayesha bhaut bekar lag rhi h usko sachi nikalo," a user wrote. Another commented, "She's really very cheap yaar kisi ko respect Dena nahi Ata aur duron se respect lene ki umeed karti hai a ladki Ankita kya hai isko Pata b nahi... I really don't want to see her in bb."

Ayesha entered the Bigg Boss 17 house a week ago and confronted Munawar about Nazila Sitaishi, whom he had introduced to the other housemates as his girlfriend.

Ayesha had said that before entering Bigg Boss 17, Munawar had confided in her that he had broken up with Nazila and it was only then that she responded to his advances. However, she was shocked to see the comedian telling everyone on the show that his Nazila was his girlfriend.

On confrontation, Munawar told Ayesha that he did not get a clear closure with Nazila, but in his mind, he was over her, and that he did not want to announce his breakup on national television.