 Bigg Boss 17 Week 12 Nominations: Munawar Faruqui, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar & 3 Others Get Nominated
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17 Week 12 Nominations: Munawar Faruqui, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar & 3 Others Get Nominated

Bigg Boss 17 Week 12 Nominations: Munawar Faruqui, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar & 3 Others Get Nominated

Recently, Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt were evicted from Bigg Boss 17.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 17 Week 12 Nominations: Munawar Faruqui, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar & 3 Others Get Nominated | Photo Via Instagram

In the twelveth week of nominations of Bigg Boss 17, a nomination task took place where contestants had to nominate another housemate they wish to leave a house. As a result, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Arun Mashettey were nominated.

During the nominations task, Abhishek got into an intense argument with his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya, and Samarth. Kumar was also seen getting a panic attack and was seen telling Bigg Boss that he is 'claustrophobic' and wants to exit the activity area. However, Bigg Boss advised him to stay calm. After the nomination task, Abhishek was also seen breaking down into tears after Samarth and Isha called him 'mental.'

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 Week 11 Nominations: Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan Get...
article-image

After Abhishek's emotional episode in the house, Ankita Lokhande was seen discussing about him to Vicky Jain, Samarth, and Isha. The Pavitra Rishta actress also called Kumar 'fake.'

Earlier during the episode, Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain that he is not a 'perfect man' and often beats him with a pillow after he pokes fun at her.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Warns Vicky Jain Of Their 'Divorce Case' As He Taunts, Interrupts Him...
article-image
Read Also
Elvish Yadav Extends Support To Fellow YouTuber And Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal
article-image

Meanwhile, recently, Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt were evicted from Bigg Boss 17.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Is Eliminated Following A Shocking Twist, Munawar Faruqui Has The Last...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17 Week 12 Nominations: Munawar Faruqui, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar & 3 Others Get Nominated

Bigg Boss 17 Week 12 Nominations: Munawar Faruqui, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar & 3 Others Get Nominated

Dunki Day 12 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Enters ₹400 Crore Club Worldwide

Dunki Day 12 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Enters ₹400 Crore Club Worldwide

Saira Banu Celebrates New Year 2024 With Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao: 'He's Been With Me During Really...

Saira Banu Celebrates New Year 2024 With Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao: 'He's Been With Me During Really...

Aamir Khan To Dedicate A Special Song To Daughter Ira Khan's At Her Sangeet In Udaipur; Check Inside...

Aamir Khan To Dedicate A Special Song To Daughter Ira Khan's At Her Sangeet In Udaipur; Check Inside...

Lovebirds Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur's Inside Photo From New Year Bash In London Goes Viral

Lovebirds Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur's Inside Photo From New Year Bash In London Goes Viral