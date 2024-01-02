Bigg Boss 17 Week 12 Nominations: Munawar Faruqui, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar & 3 Others Get Nominated | Photo Via Instagram

In the twelveth week of nominations of Bigg Boss 17, a nomination task took place where contestants had to nominate another housemate they wish to leave a house. As a result, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Arun Mashettey were nominated.

During the nominations task, Abhishek got into an intense argument with his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya, and Samarth. Kumar was also seen getting a panic attack and was seen telling Bigg Boss that he is 'claustrophobic' and wants to exit the activity area. However, Bigg Boss advised him to stay calm. After the nomination task, Abhishek was also seen breaking down into tears after Samarth and Isha called him 'mental.'

After Abhishek's emotional episode in the house, Ankita Lokhande was seen discussing about him to Vicky Jain, Samarth, and Isha. The Pavitra Rishta actress also called Kumar 'fake.'

Earlier during the episode, Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain that he is not a 'perfect man' and often beats him with a pillow after he pokes fun at her.

Read Also Elvish Yadav Extends Support To Fellow YouTuber And Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal

Meanwhile, recently, Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt were evicted from Bigg Boss 17.