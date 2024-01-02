Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Is Eliminated Following A Shocking Twist, Munawar Faruqui Has The Last Laugh

In a major twist on Episode 79 of Bigg Boss 17, the current season witnessed its most significant turn in 12 weeks. Popular YouTuber UK07 Rider, also known as Anurag Dobhal, was evicted after the nomination task. The task involved former captains Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya, along with current captain Aoora, nominating one housemate each whom they deemed is the least deserving to stay. Munawar chose Anurag, Isha nominated Ayesha Khan, and Aoora chose Abhishek Kumar. Following this, the Bigg Boss summoned the three nominated individuals, and the rest of the housemates unanimously voted to send Anurag home, marking the end of his journey in the house.

The day commenced with Ayesha returning to the house after medical observation and she was promptly briefed on the events that transpired during her absence. In a juvenile attempt, Anurag sought to influence her against Munawar, claiming that Munawar had a smirk when she was hospitalized. Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra swiftly came to Munawar's defense, silencing Anurag. However, this didn't deter Anurag from persistently provoking Munawar. Munawar, unfazed by Anurag's antics, continued to smirk, while Anurag appeared confident in relying on his followers rather than making a substantial impact on the show.

Anurag's continuous arrogance and immaturity certainly managed to irritate the other housemates. The situation took a turn when Bigg Boss called the housemates for the nomination task, leaving Anurag surprised when Munawar picked him. With the majority of the housemates expressing support for Munawar, Anurag's journey on the show came to an unexpected end.

Later, Ayesha and Abhishek are seen discussing why did Aoora choose Abhishek. Aoora walks in asking Abhishek to take up the cleaning duties, which Abhishek refuses. Ayesha tries to make him understand that his refusal will not go well with Aoora, since he is the captain, and he could be nominated again. However, Aoora misunderstands Ayesha and ruffles in her manner that leaves her stunned.

