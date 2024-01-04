Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's Mother Threatens Legal Action Against Abhishek Kumar For Aggressive Behaviour

The latest episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 17 witnessed high voltage drama after all hell broke loose between contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, who also happen to be former lovers. And now, the Udaariyaan actress' mother has threatened legal action against Abhishek for his constant aggressive approach towards her daughter.

After Wednesday's episode, Isha's mother Mamta Malviya took to her Instagram stories to pen a note slamming Abhishek.

"Isha ko harr Barr iss ladke ne behremi se character assassinate kiya hai.. Mujhe bhi nahi baksha. Ye game mental strength ka hai. Itna traumatised tha toh pata tha Isha aane wali hai bb mein toh fir aaya hi kyu show mein?" she questioned.

She went on to say, "Legal action Banta hai aisi harkato par ab bhi hum chup hai sirf aur sirf Isha ke liye. Shame on you harr barr Isha ko beechmein lane ke liye, aur unlogo ko bhi sharam aani chahiye jo ye aggressive nature ko support karte hai."

In the past couple of episodes, Isha and Abhishek were seen locking horns after the former called him out for creating a ruckus everytime things don't go his way.

The drama escalated when Isha's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel, who is also inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, claimed that Abhishek's father had sent him to a rehab for his "mental issues", but he ran away from there too. Further, both Isha and Samarth were seen mocking his aggressive behaviour, which further triggered the actor.

Abhishek was then seen slapping Samarth and he also taunted the latter by saying, "Your girlfriend used to come behind me. She didn't even kiss you," which led to housemates slamming him.

Ankita Lokhande was seen objecting to Abhishek's comment, and he got into a heated war of words with her too.

Later, Bigg Boss was seen informing the housemates that he will decide on a punishment for Abhishek for breaking the most important rule of the house, which is to not indulge in physical violence.

Samarth and Isha too demanded action against Abhishek for slapping the former and abusing both of them.