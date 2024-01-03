Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Becomes New Captain Of The House, Beats Hubby Vicky Jain In Task | Photo Via Jio Cinema

In the new episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar yet again got into a war of words with Samarth Jurel after the latter started calling him "Baap ka gatarchhap launda" in the kitchen area, which irked Abhishek. He was heard calling Kumar 'mental' and added, "Baap ka mental launda jo aadha adhura ilaaj chhod ke aaya hai."

Isha Malviya also joined Samarth and started arguing with her ex-boyfriend. Later, during an argument, Samarth threw a ball of tissue paper at Abhishek, and soon after, the latter slapped Jurel in anger.

After the aggressive fight, Bigg Boss called Ankita, Mannara, and Arun Mashettey into the confession room to discuss the fight between Abhishek and Samarth. Abhishek was also seen apologising to Samarth and Isha.

Later, Bigg Boss announced a captaincy task where ex-captains Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Aoora were asked to select the new caption of the house. As a punishment, Abhishek was told not to participate in the captaincy task after he slapped Samarth during the argument.

The trio eliminated Ayesha Khan, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, and Vicky Jain from the task. In the end, Ankita Lokhande became the latest caption of the reality show.