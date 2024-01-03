 Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Becomes New Captain Of The House, Beats Hubby Vicky Jain In Task
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Becomes New Captain Of The House, Beats Hubby Vicky Jain In Task

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Becomes New Captain Of The House, Beats Hubby Vicky Jain In Task

Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Arun Mashettey have been nominated for the current week.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Becomes New Captain Of The House, Beats Hubby Vicky Jain In Task | Photo Via Jio Cinema

In the new episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar yet again got into a war of words with Samarth Jurel after the latter started calling him "Baap ka gatarchhap launda" in the kitchen area, which irked Abhishek. He was heard calling Kumar 'mental' and added, "Baap ka mental launda jo aadha adhura ilaaj chhod ke aaya hai."

Isha Malviya also joined Samarth and started arguing with her ex-boyfriend. Later, during an argument, Samarth threw a ball of tissue paper at Abhishek, and soon after, the latter slapped Jurel in anger.

Read Also
WATCH: Abhishek Kumar SLAPS Samarth Jurel On Bigg Boss 17 After Latter Comments About His Mental...
article-image
Read Also
Ankita Lokhande Recalls Seeing Photos Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dead Body: 'Thought He Was Sleeping'
article-image

After the aggressive fight, Bigg Boss called Ankita, Mannara, and Arun Mashettey into the confession room to discuss the fight between Abhishek and Samarth. Abhishek was also seen apologising to Samarth and Isha.

Later, Bigg Boss announced a captaincy task where ex-captains Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Aoora were asked to select the new caption of the house. As a punishment, Abhishek was told not to participate in the captaincy task after he slapped Samarth during the argument.

Read Also
Rinku Dhawan Calls Bigg Boss 17 Makers 'Unfair & Biased' After Being Evicted, Shares Cryptic Post
article-image

The trio eliminated Ayesha Khan, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, and Vicky Jain from the task. In the end, Ankita Lokhande became the latest caption of the reality show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 Week 12 Nominations: Munawar Faruqui, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar & 3 Others Get Nominated
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Becomes New Captain Of The House, Beats Hubby Vicky Jain In Task

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Becomes New Captain Of The House, Beats Hubby Vicky Jain In Task

Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dr. Shriram Nene Host Panchak Premiere: Asha Bhosle, Subhash Ghai Attend

Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dr. Shriram Nene Host Panchak Premiere: Asha Bhosle, Subhash Ghai Attend

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare: Meet The Newlyweds: FIRST PHOTOS

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare: Meet The Newlyweds: FIRST PHOTOS

Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen From Actress Neha Pendse's Bandra Home, Servant Arrested By...

Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen From Actress Neha Pendse's Bandra Home, Servant Arrested By...

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Now Officially Married! First Visuals Surface

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Now Officially Married! First Visuals Surface