'You All Are Scaring Me': Preity Zinta Gets Uncomfortable As Paparazzi Follow Her In Mumbai, VIDEO Goes Viral

'You All Are Scaring Me': Preity Zinta Tells Paparazzi As They Follow Her In Mumbai, VIDEO Goes Viral

Preity Zinta is all set to make a comeback with Sunny Deol in Lahore in 1947. On Saturday, May 11, the actress was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai. However, as the paparazzi crowded outside, she seemed uncomfortable.

In the viral video that is doing the rounds, Zinta was seen making her way to a location; however, when the cameramen surrounded her, she was heard telling the paps, "Guys, you are all scaring me, please."

However, later, Preity smiled and waved her hand at the paparazzi.

Check out the video:

In the video, the actress is seen wearing a long white sleeveless t-shirt and pairing blue denim jeans with it. Keeping it casual and comfy, she kept her hair tied in a bun and wore black sunglasses.

Preity has often been seen gracing her presence during the Punjab Kings matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, talking about Lahore 1947, it is produced under Aamir Khan Productions and was officially announced in October 2023. Sunny's son, Karan Deol, who made his debut with the former's 2019 directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, will also feature in the movie.

On the work front, Preity was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which was also opposite Sunny in 2018. Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade were also a part of it.