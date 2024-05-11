 'You All Are Scaring Me': Preity Zinta Gets Uncomfortable As Paparazzi Follow Her In Mumbai, VIDEO Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'You All Are Scaring Me': Preity Zinta Gets Uncomfortable As Paparazzi Follow Her In Mumbai, VIDEO Goes Viral

'You All Are Scaring Me': Preity Zinta Gets Uncomfortable As Paparazzi Follow Her In Mumbai, VIDEO Goes Viral

Preity Zinta will next be seen in the period drama Lahore 1947, with Sunny Deol in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
'You All Are Scaring Me': Preity Zinta Tells Paparazzi As They Follow Her In Mumbai, VIDEO Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Preity Zinta is all set to make a comeback with Sunny Deol in Lahore in 1947. On Saturday, May 11, the actress was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai. However, as the paparazzi crowded outside, she seemed uncomfortable.

In the viral video that is doing the rounds, Zinta was seen making her way to a location; however, when the cameramen surrounded her, she was heard telling the paps, "Guys, you are all scaring me, please."

However, later, Preity smiled and waved her hand at the paparazzi.

Check out the video:

Read Also
'Enjoyed Every Bit Of It': Preity Zinta Praises Kriti Sanon, Tabu & Kareena Kapoor's Crew
article-image
Read Also
Preity Zinta Buys Apartment Worth ₹17.01 Crore In Mumbai’s Pali Hill Area 
article-image

In the video, the actress is seen wearing a long white sleeveless t-shirt and pairing blue denim jeans with it. Keeping it casual and comfy, she kept her hair tied in a bun and wore black sunglasses.

Preity has often been seen gracing her presence during the Punjab Kings matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Read Also
Aamir Khan Announces Film Lahore 1947 With Sunny Deol, Calls Gadar 2 Star 'Immensely Talented'
article-image

Meanwhile, talking about Lahore 1947, it is produced under Aamir Khan Productions and was officially announced in October 2023. Sunny's son, Karan Deol, who made his debut with the former's 2019 directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, will also feature in the movie.

Read Also
Watch: Preity Zinta Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple, Says 'Trip To Mumbai Is Incomplete...
article-image

On the work front, Preity was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which was also opposite Sunny in 2018. Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade were also a part of it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Made In Heaven 2 Actor Trinetra Haldar Undergoes Facial Transformation: 'Doing This Alone Hasn't...

Made In Heaven 2 Actor Trinetra Haldar Undergoes Facial Transformation: 'Doing This Alone Hasn't...

From Chanel To Gucci: Zendaya Was Refused By THESE Big 5 Designer Brands In Past?

From Chanel To Gucci: Zendaya Was Refused By THESE Big 5 Designer Brands In Past?

'You All Are Scaring Me': Preity Zinta Gets Uncomfortable As Paparazzi Follow Her In Mumbai, VIDEO...

'You All Are Scaring Me': Preity Zinta Gets Uncomfortable As Paparazzi Follow Her In Mumbai, VIDEO...

'Nobody Was There': Manisha Koirala Recalls Feeling 'Lonely' After Close Friends, Family Abandoned...

'Nobody Was There': Manisha Koirala Recalls Feeling 'Lonely' After Close Friends, Family Abandoned...

Heeramandi Success Bash: Pregnant Richa Chadha Glows in Red, Sonakshi Sinha & Taha Shah Badussha...

Heeramandi Success Bash: Pregnant Richa Chadha Glows in Red, Sonakshi Sinha & Taha Shah Badussha...