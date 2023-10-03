Aamir Khan Announces Film Lahore 1947 With Sunny Deol, Calls Gadar 2 Star 'Immensely Talented'

Actor Aamir Khan on Tuesday (October 3) announced his next production venture Lahore, 1947, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Aamir Khan's production house shared an official statement to make the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The statement read, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947."

"We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching," the statement further read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lahore, 1947 marks the maiden collaboration between Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. However, the actors have previously worked with Rajkumar Santoshi on separate projects.

While Sunny Deol starred in blockbuster films like Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini, Aamir Khan worked with the filmmaker in cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, which also starred Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel. The film released on August 11 in theatres and it broke several records at the box office. The film has earned over Rs 526 crore.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan was last seen on the big screens opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film failed to impress the audience.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)