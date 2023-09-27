 WATCH: Aamir Khan Visits Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar's House With Laddoos To Seek Blessings From Ganpati Bappa
Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday visited Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar's residence to seek blessings of Bappa and participate in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Aamir can be seen making his way towards Shelar's home.

He looked handsome in his signature white pyjama set that the actor paired with his reading glasses and kept his hair away from face with a hairband.

Coming back to Aamir Khan, his production 'Laapataa Ladies', which is directed by Kiran Rao received a positive response at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

'Laapataa Ladies' stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The film was screened at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8.

Set in 2001, in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

The film will be released on January 5, 2024.

Aamir was last seen in the drama film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

The Ghajini actor has now locked the Christmas 2024 date for the release of his next film, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

His next film will be facing a clash with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 'Welcome To The Jungle' on Christmas 2024.

The film will go on floors in January 2024, as per Taran Adarsh.

Further deets about the project are still awaited. 

