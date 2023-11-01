Watch: Preity Zinta Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple, Says 'Trip To Mumbai Is Incomplete Without Visiting Bappa'

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar to seek blessings on Wednesday (November 1). The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress shared a video in which she is seen offering prayers inside the temple. Preity recently returned to Mumbai from Los Angeles. She stated that her trip to Mumbai is 'incomplete' without visiting Ganpati Bappa at Siddhivinayak temple.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Preity gave a glimpse of her visit to the famous temple. The video shared by the actress is a compilation of her special moments from the temple.

Preity is seen wearing a beautiful orange ethnic outfit. She covered her head with her dupatta while offering prayers. After seeking blessings, the actress also posed with a fan for selfie outside the temple premises.

"My trip to Mumbai is incomplete without visiting Ganapati Bappa at the Siddhi Vinayak Temple. A big thanks to the temple administation for such amazing darshan 🙏 आप सब कि मैं आभारी हूँ । पूरे दिल से शुक्रिया । #Ting," Preity captioned her post.

In October, it was reported that the actress purchased an apartment worth over Rs 17 crore in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area. The flat is in the same building in which Preity used to reside before getting married in 2016. After tying the knot, she moved to Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough.

Preity and Gene became parents to twins Jai and Gia in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2018 film 'Bhaiaji Superhit'. It was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

Preity made her acting debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's romantic thriller film 'Dil Se…' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. She has worked in various Bollywood films like 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha', 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Veer Zaara', 'Soldier' and 'Heroes' among others.