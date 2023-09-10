Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta Share A Goofy Moment As They Attend Jonas Brothers Concert In LA (WATCH)

Priyanka Chopra shares a good friendship with her co-actor, Preity Zinta. The duo starred together in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, which was released in 2003 with Sunny Deol in the lead.

Recently, Priyanka attended the Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles with Preity. The Bajirao Mastani actress wore a black bodycon cut-out dress as she cheered for her husband, Nick Jonas. Preity, on the other hand, wore a long-sleeved black top with a checkered mini skirt and knee-length boots. In a sweet moment captured by a fan, both of them are seen sharing a big laugh.

Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick hosted a Holi party at their LA mansion, which was also attended by Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough, Paresh Ghelani, and designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

On the work front, Preity was last seen in Bhaiyaji Superhit in 2018. It starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, Sahiil Sagar, and others.

Recently, Priyanka starred alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's action thriller series Citadel. She also featured in Love Again, opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in the lead. Next, the Baywatch actress will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the action film Heads of State.

