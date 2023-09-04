Priyanka Chopra Flies Wearing ₹57 Lakh Diamond Necklace With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the highest-paid actresses in tinsel town and she not only has several blockbuster films to her credit but she is also the face of some of the biggest brands in the world. PeeCee makes sure to turn heads every time she steps out and this time was no different as she took her style game a notch higher with a dazzling diamong necklace.

PeeCee flew down to Texas with husband Nick Jonas, and she also shared some mushy pictures with him.

However, it was not the couple that grabbed eyeballs this time, but rather, it was Priyanka's necklace which stole the show.

Priyanka Chopra's Rs 57 lakh necklace

PeeCee took to her Instagram stories to share a goofy picture of herself with Nick as they jetted off for Texas.

In the picture, she can be seen flashing a cute smile and along with that, she also flaunted her diamond necklace and earrings.

PeeCee opted for a Bvlgari diamond studded necklace worth a whopping Rs 57.06 lakh. The necklace also comes with a diamond pendant, but the actress opted to leave it out and instead, she went for a clean look with just the chain.

She tied her hair back in a sleek bun, just to perfectly show off her diamond earrings and necklace.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming films

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in Russo Brothers' ambitious project, Citadel, in which she played an agent along with Richard Madden.

She will be next seen in Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. Not much has been revealed about the film's plot yet.

Besides, PeeCee is also set to mark her return in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

