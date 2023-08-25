'Vile & Racist': Pak Actor Moammar Rana, YouTuber Nadir Ali Receive Flak For Calling Priyanka Chopra 'Bhayanak' |

Pakistani Actor Moammar Rana and YouTuber Nadir Ali are being named and shamed across social media for their derogatory remarks against actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It all happened on Nadir Ali's podcast during which Moammar recalled having a crush on Priyanka but he was over it after seeing the actress in real life.

During the podcast, Nadir asked Moammar, who is ‘bhayanak’ in the Pakistani film industry, and he said no one. Nadir then asked what about India, and further questioned if he failed to recognise any Indian actor in real life, to which Moammar narrated his encounter with Priyanka.

Moammar recalled, “I was at an event, and a woman came and sat on the side. After we talked amongst ourselves, she got up and left. When I inquired who she was…” Nadir intervened and said, “She was a maid or what.” Moammar continued, “I was told she was Priyanka Chopra. My whole crush on her…(facepalm).” Nadir then went on to compare Priyanka with black salt and said, ”To hell with you (Priyanka).”

The conversation has invited backlash on social media. Check out the reactions below.

Coming to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global sensation recently featured in 'Citadel', created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency.

Priyanka will next be seen in filmmaker Ilya Naishuller’s 'Heads Of State'.'Nobody' with John Cena and Idris Elba. It is based on a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.