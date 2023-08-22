Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Send Handwritten Note To Director Anil Sharma On Gadar 2's 'Super Success' | Photo Via Instagram

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is having a strong run at the box office currently. Directed by Anil Sharma, it is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. While the director is already basking in the glory of Gadar 2, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas congratulated him on the 'super success' recently.

Priyanka and Nick sent Anil Sharma a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note that read: "Dear Anil Sir, Congratulations on the super success of Gadar 2. Lots of wishes for the future endeavors. Much love - Priyanka and Nick."

Sharing the photos, Anil captioned it, "Thanks Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for your warm wishes...It really touched my heart #Gadar2." Priyanka made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, which was directed by Anil. It also featured Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Priyadarshan, who is well-known for directing films like Hungama, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Khatta Meetha, among others, also lauded the cast of Gadar 2 for its success. "Hard work, spirit and talent always pay," said the filmmaker.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Citadel alongside Richard Madden, which premiered on Amazon Prime Videos. She also appeared in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. It was released in theaters.

Apart from this, the Bajirao Mastani actress will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. It is slated to be an action film.

