WATCH: Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Performs Bhangra On London Streets, Attends Special Screening |

As Gadar 2 is dominating the box office, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol attended a special screening of his movie in London. Continuing with its sizzling run at the box office, Sunny Deol said that Gadar was a film that we had done two decades back. "Gadar was a film which we had done two decades back. And that time also, it was a film that connected with the people and people made it a Gadar and it became one of the highest watched films in our history," Sunny Deol.

He further said, "I was too scared about doing another part of it because that was kind of a complete film and I didn't see how we can go ahead with another film. But during the COVID time the director, Anil Sharma and the writer Shaktimaan came up with this idea and suddenly it clicked with all of us and we said, okay, let's go develop it."

Gadar 2 starter actor further talked about his next plans stating that "I have not still planned anything as to what I'm going to be doing next, hopefully, because I really want to cherish the moment and I want to take my step properly, one step at a time."

"I want to do cinema which is what I've seen now, how people are wanting it and they want this kind of larger than life and film with all the values to it, which most of our cinema has not been doing so for a long time. So I just hope I get some more subjects that can light up the silver screen," he added.

'Gadar 2' is running with houseful boards on single screens across mass centers in India, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

On Monday, the Gadar 2 team held a press conference about the film's huge success.

Sharing how he initially reacted to seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

