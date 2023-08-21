Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Becomes The First Indian Film To Release In Monterrey, Mexico

Sunny Deol's ‘Gadar 2’ is simply unstoppable in terms of making records & the film has etched its name in the annals of history.

This much-anticipated sequel to the 2001 megahit ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ has not only captivated the hearts of Indian audiences but has now also unfurled its cinematic magic in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. Gadar 2 is the first indian movie to be released in the city.

THE REMARKABLE BO SUCCESS OF GADAR 2

Venturing into its box office journey, ‘Gadar 2’ has demonstrated remarkable resilience, orchestrating a spectacular second Sunday with an impressive haul of nearly ₹40 crores. Within a mere ten days of its release, the film has triumphantly traversed the ₹30 crores mark not just once, but an astonishing eight times. Such consistent success is akin to a bonafide blockbuster, with each day's earnings surpassing the coveted ₹20 crores threshold.

As the reels of success continue to spin, "Gadar 2" has gracefully cruised past the monumental ₹350 crores milestone, etching its name in the record books. With its undeniable triumph, the film has ushered in a new era of cinematic excellence, leaving audiences and industry insiders alike in awe.

In a recent press conference, Sunny Deol exuded pride in the film's unprecedented triumph. He shared, “We had the conviction and we decided to go for it. For 22 years, the field was vacant. Why wasn't anyone making such films? If such films were being made, the scenario would have been different. The field was empty. That's why we stepped in and did our job!”

ABOUT THE FILM

Directed by filmmaker Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2’ boasts an ensemble cast including the trio Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. Set against the tumultuous backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, the movie narrates the riveting tale of a valiant Sikh man's daring mission to rescue his son from the clutches of adversity in Pakistan.

Read Also Gadar 2 Actor Manish Wadhwa On Being Compared To Amrish Puri: I Was Nervous

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)