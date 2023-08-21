Gadar 2: Fan Books Entire Theatre To Watch Sunny Deol's Film In Ujjain; Dharmendra REACTS

Veteran actor Dharmendra has reacted to a fan booking an entire theatre to watch Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 in Ujjain. He also shared a video of the fan on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and thanked him. The film is setting the box office on fire and within 10 days of its release, it has earned Rs 375 crore.

A couple of days back, it was reported that a fan booked an entire cinema hall and watched Gadar 2 with almost the whole village in Ghatiya tehsil of Ujjain. The villagers arrived at the theatre in tractors, bikes and cars.

The video posted by Dharmendra also shows them dancing, playing drums and singing on the road outside the cinema hall. Along with the video, the veteran wrote, " प्यार भरी इस चाहत को देख का हौसले बुलंद हो जाते है"

Check out his post here:

Reportedly, the fan's late father (Laxmi Narayan Jat) had watched the 2001 film Gadar nearly 50 times and he became a die-hard fan of the actor and his character Tara Singh. People also started calling him 'Gadar Seth' as every day he used to take one person from the village to watch the film with him.

The craze for Gadar 2 across the country is unparalleled. In fact, after a long time, theatres are experiencing an altogether different kind of hysteria.

Gadar 2 has emerged to be the second highest grosser of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan.

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh, and Ameesha Patel is seen as Sakeena. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is based on the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra and Manish Wadhwa and other actors in pivotal roles.

It is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in 2001.

