Akshay Kumar To Lend Sunny Deol ₹30-40 Cr As Loan To Save Mumbai Villa: Report | Photos via ANI

Bollywood actor and politician Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Gadar 2, courted controversy after the Central government-owned mortgage lender, Bank of Baroda (BOB) advertised his Mumbai villa for auction over non-payment of its loan of about Rs 56 crore and interest on that.

However, 24 hours after the news created a buzz, BOB decided to withdraw its decision due to 'technical reasons'. Now, a report by Bollywood Hungama claims that actor Akshay Kumar has come to Deol’s rescue by loaning a huge amount for the same. A source informed the entertainment portal that Akshay met Sunny on Sunday and has promised to pay around Rs 30-40 crores as loan which will be repaid by the latter in a stipulated time.

However, according to Hindustan Times, Akshay's spokesperson rubbished rumours of the actor helping Sunny Deol to pay off his loans.

The property that was put up for auction measures 599.44 sq. metres and is known as Sunny Villa located in Mumbai’s Juhu locality. The auction notice was issued by BOB’s Zonal Stressed Asset Recovery Branch, Ballard Estate, Mumbai.

Over the last couple of days, Akshay has been showing support for Sunny despite their films Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clashing at the box office. Not to mention Gadar 2 performed better than OMG 2. Akshay expressed gratitude and thanked the audience for showering their love on both the films that managed to bring a good footfall at the theatres. Besides that, Akshay even promoted Gadar 2 in OMG 2 by singing the song Udja Kale Kawan in one of the scenes.

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Its total box office collection stands at Rs 114.31 crore. Meanwhile, Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma has so far earned Rs 377.20 crore.