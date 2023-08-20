No 'Full House' Here: Sunny Deol's Dismal Performace As Gurdaspur MP In Parliament

Gurdaspur MP and actor Sunny Deol | PTI

Popular Bollywood actor and star Sunny Deol (official name Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol), who is riding high on the mega success of his film Gadar 2, has altogether a different tale and statistics to tell as a Member of Parliament (MP). The Gurdaspur MP, who had won from the seat in the 2019 general elections on a BJP ticket, has had a dismal performance as a member of parliament, as the numbers tell.

MPLAD Funds Unutilised

MPLAD funds is a fund that a member of parliament receives for carrying out developmental works in his/her constituency. According to reports, most of the MPLAD funds allotted to Sunny Deol for Gurdaspur constituency remains unutilised.

Zero percent attendance in Monsoon Session of Parliament

Sunny Deol was not present in the House during the recently concluded Monsoon Session Of Parliament, which had several important bills as well as controversial moments as the Manipur violence issue came up time and again in the House.

Sunny Deol also defied the whip issued by BJP asking all its MPs to be present during the no-confidence motion moved by Opposition in Parliament against the Modi government.

The Cinematograph Amendment Bill, 2023 was also introduced and passed in the House this session. It is an important bill to help curbing film piracy. Sunny Deol, a member of the film fraternity long before he joined electoral politics, abstained from the house when the bill was in discussion in the House as well.

