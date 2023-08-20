 OMG! Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol's Mumbai Villa To Be Auctioned By BoB For Non-Payment Of Dues Amounting To ₹56 Crore
The property will be e-auctioned on September 25 due to non-payment of nearly Rs 56 crore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Sunny Deol | File photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor-politician Sunny Deol's villa in Juhu, Mumbai, is all set to be auctioned in September 2023 for non-payment of dues amounting to nearly Rs 56 crore. The actor is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2 which has collected Rs 336 crore within nine days of its theatrical release.

According to a notice published by Bank Of Baroda in The Free Press Journal, the villa will be e-auctioned on September 25 due to non-payment of Rs 55,99,80,766.

The notice also mentions that Sunny Deol, whose real name is Ajay Singh, is the borrower and guarantor and that he has failed to pay the above mentioned figure to the bank on time.

The villa, located at Gandhigram Road in Juhu, houses Sunny Super Sound, which is a post-production studio. Several Bollywood celebrities are often spotted outside the studio. A lot of films are also screened here.

Read Also
Sunny Deol Quashes Reports Of Border Sequel Amid Gadar 2 Success: 'Have NOT Signed Any Film'
article-image

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, after paying the amount at auction, the buyer will only get the symbolic possession of the property. Also, Sunny Deol can operate his business from Sunny Villa until the District Magistrate approves to give the physical possession to the buyer.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Gadar 2, which is a sequel to his 2001 film Gadar. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film entered the Rs 300 crore club within just eight days of its release.

In the film, he reprises his role as Tara Singh, and Ameesha Patel is seen as Sakeena. Gadar 2 is based on the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra and Manish Wadhwa in significant roles.

Read Also
Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Step Sisters Esha, Ahana Deol At Their...
article-image

