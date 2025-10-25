 Nyrraa Banerji Opens Up About Pay Disparity: 'If I'm Doing Equal Work As The Hero, Why Should I Be Paid Less?'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNyrraa Banerji Opens Up About Pay Disparity: 'If I'm Doing Equal Work As The Hero, Why Should I Be Paid Less?'

Nyrraa Banerji Opens Up About Pay Disparity: 'If I'm Doing Equal Work As The Hero, Why Should I Be Paid Less?'

Nyrraa Banerji, in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, opened up about the issue of pay disparity in the entertainment industry and shared her perspective on how an actor's career choices often determine their remuneration

Rashita SahniUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
article-image

Actress Nyrraa Banerji, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, opened up about the issue of pay disparity in the entertainment industry and shared her perspective on how an actor's career choices often determine their remuneration.

Nyrraa made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Saradaga Kasepu. Over the years, she has been a part of several Bollywood and regional films as well as Hindi television and reality shows.

Read Also
Nyrraa Banerji Recalls Uncomfortable Encounter With A Photographer: 'Was Told To Pose Sexily Like...
article-image

Speaking about the importance of pay parity, Nyrraa said, "If you are a very strong actor or performer, it shouldn’t matter. It actually depends on what particular roles that actor has done. If me and my hero are playing equal, if we have equal fights, equal dance numbers, and equal scenes, it means I am playing a very strong role and not just dancing around. In such cases, I should be paid equally."

Opening up about her own journey, she added, "I have faced situations where I did smaller roles in big films and got paid less, while in projects where both the hero and I had equally strong parts, we were paid the same. It really depends on how you’ve carried your career."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Meets PM Narendra Modi In Delhi, Says 'I Am Inspired; Proud To Be Part Of NDA'
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Meets PM Narendra Modi In Delhi, Says 'I Am Inspired; Proud To Be Part Of NDA'
Mumbai Traffic Constable Kiran Suryavanshi Hailed For Bravery After Intervening In Brutal Knife Attack In Kalachowki On Woman By Ex-Lover
Mumbai Traffic Constable Kiran Suryavanshi Hailed For Bravery After Intervening In Brutal Knife Attack In Kalachowki On Woman By Ex-Lover
Watch: Rohit Sharma Scores 33rd ODI Century In Sydney, Becomes 10th Player In History To Smash 50 Int'l Hundreds
Watch: Rohit Sharma Scores 33rd ODI Century In Sydney, Becomes 10th Player In History To Smash 50 Int'l Hundreds
RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Accuses NDA Of Lying Over Special Trains For Chhath, Calls Claims Misleading
RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Accuses NDA Of Lying Over Special Trains For Chhath, Calls Claims Misleading

Nyrraa emphasised that pay parity should be based on contribution, not gender, saying, "If you’re giving me three fights and two dance numbers - equal to what the hero is doing - then why should I be paid less?"

On the work front, Nyrraa is gearing up for the release of her Hindi film One Two Cha Cha Chaa which also stars Lalit Prabhakar, Anant Joshi, Ashutosh Rana, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Air Turns Grey, Pets Hide Under Bed': Karishma Tanna Speaks Out Against Firecrackers, Urges Fans To...

'Air Turns Grey, Pets Hide Under Bed': Karishma Tanna Speaks Out Against Firecrackers, Urges Fans To...

Nyrraa Banerji Opens Up About Pay Disparity: 'If I'm Doing Equal Work As The Hero, Why Should I Be...

Nyrraa Banerji Opens Up About Pay Disparity: 'If I'm Doing Equal Work As The Hero, Why Should I Be...

Nyrraa Banerji Recalls Uncomfortable Encounter With A Photographer: 'Was Told To Pose Sexily Like...

Nyrraa Banerji Recalls Uncomfortable Encounter With A Photographer: 'Was Told To Pose Sexily Like...

Video: Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane, Mob Him Inside Ahmedabad Mall Amid Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's...

Video: Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane, Mob Him Inside Ahmedabad Mall Amid Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's...

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Attend Ad Legend Piyush Pandey's Funeral In Mumbai; Videos...

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Attend Ad Legend Piyush Pandey's Funeral In Mumbai; Videos...