 Nyrraa Banerji Recalls Uncomfortable Encounter With A Photographer: 'Was Told To Pose Sexily Like Riya Sen' - EXCLUSIVE
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNyrraa Banerji Recalls Uncomfortable Encounter With A Photographer: 'Was Told To Pose Sexily Like Riya Sen' - EXCLUSIVE

Nyrraa Banerji Recalls Uncomfortable Encounter With A Photographer: 'Was Told To Pose Sexily Like Riya Sen' - EXCLUSIVE

Nyrraa Banerji recalled facing inappropriate comments and unsettling situations when she had just started her career as a teenager. From being told to pose 'sexily' like another actress to receiving unsolicited 'compromise' offers, Nyrraa shared the uncomfortable realities many newcomers face while chasing their dreams

Rashita SahniUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image

Actress Nyrraa Banerji, known for her work in television and films, recently opened up about her early experiences in the entertainment industry. In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, she recalled facing inappropriate comments and unsettling situations when she had just started her career as a teenager. From being told to pose 'sexily' like another actress to receiving unsolicited 'compromise' offers, Nyrraa shared the uncomfortable realities many newcomers face while chasing their dreams.

Nyrraa said, “I remember it was my first ever photo shoot and I was very young, so I used to pose cutely. And they told me, ‘Have you seen Riya Sen? Look at her eyes, look at the way she poses. You have to pose like her.’ I was literally 16 years old and they used to tell me, ‘Okay, pose like her, give a little sexy pose and all that.’ So my mom used to wonder, what is he doing? She used to be there all the time. And the photographer would say, ‘Madam, she is coming into the film industry, so she has to do it. If she poses like this and looks hot, she will get films soon'.”

Nyrraa further recalled how she and her mother would often feel uneasy about visiting certain offices during her early years in the industry. “Back in the day, they also used to call us to these very shady offices in Versova, Aram Nagar. My mom and I used to go. My mom was very supportive but I know she never liked going to such offices. We always wondered why those offices were so shady."

Read Also
This Is The Industry Where I Have Always Wanted To Work Since Childhood, Says Bigg Boss 18’s...
article-image

Later, as she began working more professionally, Nyrraa also started receiving unsettling phone calls and inappropriate proposals masked as 'commitments'.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Does Fist Pump After Scoring His First Runs Of The Series, Delights SCG Crowd
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Does Fist Pump After Scoring His First Runs Of The Series, Delights SCG Crowd
Karnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit Relationship; 6 Arrested
Karnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit Relationship; 6 Arrested
NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public Figure Avi Dandiya
NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public Figure Avi Dandiya
Video: Virat Kohli Grabs Shubman Gill's Arm, Engages In Intense Tactical Discussion With Indian Skipper & KL Rahul In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
Video: Virat Kohli Grabs Shubman Gill's Arm, Engages In Intense Tactical Discussion With Indian Skipper & KL Rahul In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

"I used to get calls for this weird thing called 'commitment' which was some kind of compromise with the director. I was like, what is commitment? Nobody would tell me this in front of my mom but when the crew member would come to give me the script, they would hint at something like this. So this happened and I used to get very angry. Once I got a random phone call and I blasted saying, ‘Send your mother, send your sister or you go yourself.’ So I used to be very, very raw, and I was quite a tomboy in those days. So I used to abuse them, I used to shout at them, I used to curse them also.”

Nyrraa concluded saying, "I have faced very little, because every time I also used to say that I’m a lawyer. So no one says anything on my face. These are the people with whom I’m not doing a project. Somebody has kind of managed to get my number, and they are trying to call. It is those people. So I had to give them right, left, and center.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nyrraa Banerji Opens Up About Pay Disparity: 'If I'm Doing Equal Work As The Hero, Why Should I Be...

Nyrraa Banerji Opens Up About Pay Disparity: 'If I'm Doing Equal Work As The Hero, Why Should I Be...

Nyrraa Banerji Recalls Uncomfortable Encounter With A Photographer: 'Was Told To Pose Sexily Like...

Nyrraa Banerji Recalls Uncomfortable Encounter With A Photographer: 'Was Told To Pose Sexily Like...

Video: Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane, Mob Him Inside Ahmedabad Mall Amid Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's...

Video: Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane, Mob Him Inside Ahmedabad Mall Amid Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's...

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Attend Ad Legend Piyush Pandey's Funeral In Mumbai; Videos...

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Attend Ad Legend Piyush Pandey's Funeral In Mumbai; Videos...

Viral Video Claims 'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora Vibing At Travis Scott's Delhi Concert; Netizens Wonder...

Viral Video Claims 'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora Vibing At Travis Scott's Delhi Concert; Netizens Wonder...