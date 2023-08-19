Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Step Sisters Esha, Ahana Deol At Their Residence?

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol is gearing up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in a way that might just redefine sibling relationships in tinsel town. The action star, known for his intense on-screen persona, is all set to make his maiden visit to the residence of his step-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol for the upcoming Rakhi festival.

The Deol family dynamics have seen their fair share of ups and downs, with controversies often making headlines. The reported fallout between Sunny Deol and his step-sisters Esha and Ahana during the wedding of Gadar 2 actor Karan Deol raised eyebrows.

The absence of Esha, Ahana, and even Hema Malini at the wedding became a hot topic of discussion. However, in a surprising twist, Dharmendra, the patriarch of the family, publicly expressed regret over the matter and extended his apologies to his daughters.

ESHA AT THE SCREENING OF GADAR 2

This unexpected olive branch led to a shift in the family's dynamics. Esha Deol took the lead by sending out a heartfelt congratulatory message to her nephew Karan on his marriage, which was met with admiration from fans and the industry alike. Her subsequent support for her brother's film, Gadar 2, further solidified the newfound bond.

The culmination of these positive gestures seems to have had a profound impact on Sunny Deol. The action star extended an invitation to his step-sisters for the exclusive screening of Gadar 2, marking a significant moment of unity for the Deol clan.

Fans and admirers cheered as the siblings came together, underlining the significance of the occasion in Bollywood history.

SUNNY DEOL TO CELEBRATE RAKHI WITH ESHA, AHANA

Now, an insider close to the family has revealed to a leading news portal that Sunny Deol is taking yet another step toward bridging the gaps of the past.

The insider revealed, "Sunny Paaji is extremely happy at the moment as he witnessed the long-time desired success with his film Gadar 2. Therefore, he wants to forget all the past & focus on the present. And this year he might visit his sister's place for tying Rakhi along with brothers Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol."

