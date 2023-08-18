Amid Gadar 2 Success, Sunny Deol Reveals If There Will Be A Part 3 (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Gadar 2, has reacted to the release of the third installment of the franchise.

The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday afternoon (August 18). He made a stylish appearance in blue jeans, white shirt and grey jacket. He completed his look with sunglasses and white shoes.

As he arrived at the airport, paps told him, "Gadar 3 ka wait kar rahe hai." The actor was all smiles as he replied, "Vo bhi aayegi. Thank you."

Meanwhile, during the success press conference of Gadar 2 in Mumbai on Monday, director Anil Sharma talked about the third instalment of the film.

"You'll have to wait for that. Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai, just like this one (Gadar 2). Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji's (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait everything will happen," he told media persons during the event.

It may be mentioned that at the end of Gadar 2 the film credits read "To be continued" which raised the fans' excitement for the third instalment.

Gadar 2 has managed to collect Rs 23.28 crore on its seventh day (Friday) and it is inching close to Rs 300 crore mark. So far, the total box office collection of the film has reached Rs 264.63 crore.

The first part of the film was released in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel essayed the role of Sakeena in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

The second instalment revolves around Tara Singh who crosses the India-Pakistan border to rescue his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma.

